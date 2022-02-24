Man has serious injuries after stabbing in Leslieville
A man has serious injuries after a stabbing in Leslieville Thursday morning.
Toronto police responded to a stabbing in the area of Gerrard Street East and Highfield Road at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Police said a man in his 50s was reportedly stabbed inside a building.
The man was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition, Toronto paramedics said.
No suspect information has been released.