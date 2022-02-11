A man has serious injuries following a collision in Brampton overnight.

On Friday, Peel police responded to a two-vehicle collision in the area of Highway 50 and Countryside Road at around 1:10 a.m.

A man was found with serious but non-life threatening injuries and taken to a trauma centre, according to Peel Paramedics.

The cause of the collision is unknown.

Highway 50 is closed in both the north and southbound lanes from Mayfield Road to Countryside Road.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call police at 905-453-3311 ext. 3710