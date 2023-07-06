A man is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed on a subway car at Eglinton Station on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they received the call for a stabbing at the Line 1 subway station just after 12:20 p.m.

When officers arrived at Eglinton Station, they located a man suffering from stab wounds. He was immediately transported to a trauma centre with potentially life-threatening injuries.

There is at least one video circulating online which appears to show part of the incident. The video shows a physical altercation between a man whose description matches that of the suspect and another man. At one point the other man runs down the length of the subway car, calling for help while the other individual gives chase. Police tell CP24 that they are aware of a video circulating and will be providing it to investigators “who will determine if it can be used as evidence.”

The suspect is described as a Black man standing five-foot-11. He is bald and wearing a green hoodie, black pants and black and gold sunglasses.

The TTC said in a statement that "safety of our customers and employees is paramount to all we do.

There is no subway service between Lawrence and Davisville stations until further notice.

"Our thoughts are with the victim at this uncertain time," the TTC said. "While we don't have any more information, incidents of violence on TTC property are unacceptable and are of great concern."

The stabbing is just he latest in a line of violence incidents reported on the TTC, including four homicides that have taken place on or near TTC property over the last year.