A man has been critically injured in a stabbing in downtown Toronto.

Police received a call at 5:18 p.m. for a stabbing near River Street and King Street East, south of Queen Street East.

Officers arrived to locate a man in his 30s with a stab wound.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers are searching for one suspect described as a white man in his 30s, six-foot-tall with a goatee, shaved head, and wearing green shorts.