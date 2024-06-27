Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after downtown Toronto stabbing
Published Thursday, June 27, 2024 5:58PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, June 27, 2024 5:58PM EDT
A man has been critically injured in a stabbing in downtown Toronto.
Police received a call at 5:18 p.m. for a stabbing near River Street and King Street East, south of Queen Street East.
Officers arrived to locate a man in his 30s with a stab wound.
Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officers are searching for one suspect described as a white man in his 30s, six-foot-tall with a goatee, shaved head, and wearing green shorts.