Man in critical condition after being hit by vehicle on Highway 401 in Milton
A man has critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 401 in Milton Friday night.
Share:
Published Saturday, August 7, 2021 7:47AM EDT
A 53-year-old man has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on a highway in Milton Friday evening.
At around 11:15 p.m., police responded to reports of a collision on the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Highway 25.
A male pedestrian was hit by a vehicle, police said.
Further details about the collision are unknown.
Westbound lanes were closed for the investigation but have since reopened.