

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A man suffered critical injuries following a shooting in Mississauga Saturday evening.

It happened in a plaza parking lot in the area of Mavis Road and Britannia Road just after 6:30 p.m.

Peel police Duty Insp. Stephen Duivesteyn said the victim was driven by his friends to a local hospital. He was later transferred to a Toronto trauma centre where he remains in life-threatening but condition.

Witnesses told officers that at least two suspects were seen fleeing the area in a vehicle, Duivesteyn said.

According to police, they believe an altercation between the victim and the suspects led to the shooting.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police are asking anyone who may have information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.