

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital in critical condition after a shooting outside a condominium in Etobicoke early Friday morning.

It happened on Eva Court, which is in the vicinity of Highway 427 and Burnhamthorpe Road.

Police say that there were reports of a white car chasing a black car at the time of the shooting.

They also say that some callers reported hearing the sound of automatic weapon fire.

The victim was located with gunshot wounds and was rushed to a trauma centre via emergency run.