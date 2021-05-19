Man in critical condition after stabbing at Brampton plaza; one person in custody
Peel police are investigating a stabbing in Brampton.
Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021 5:18PM EDT
A man in his 50s has been critically injured in a stabbing at a Brampton plaza.
Emergency crews were called to the parking lot of a plaza in the area of Eastbourne and Balmoral drives, east of Torbram Road, just after 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Paramedics said a man was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.
One person was taken into custody, police said.