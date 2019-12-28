

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man is in life-threatening condition after he jumped onto the back of a cube van in East York and then fell and hit his head, police say.

It happened near O’Connor Drive and Donlands Avenue at around 2:15 a.m.

Police say that witnesses have indicated that the man jumped onto the back of the moving vehicle and then fell off, striking his head. He was later found unconscious on the roadway.

The driver of the cube van, meanwhile, kept going and left the scene without speaking to police.

In a message posted to Twitter on Saturday morning, police said that investigators believe the driver may not be aware of what happened.

“The driver of the van may not have known the man was on the back of the van but we would still like to speak with him,” Det. Const. Scott Matthews said.

The intersection was closed for an extended period while police investigated at the scene. It reopened shortly after 8 a.m.