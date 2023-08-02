Toronto police have a man in custody after a suspicious package was located in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood that prompted the brief closure of Sherbourne Street.

Officers attended the area of Sherbourne and Shuter streets just before 9 p.m. to investigate the suspicious package.

They evacuated the immediate vicinity “out of an abundance of caution,” and the Emergency Disposal Unit was called.

Police later said the device was determined to be not an explosive but did not specify what the package was.

Meanwhile, it was unclear what the man was arrested for.

Sherbourne Street was closed from Shuter Street to Queen Street East but has since re-opened.