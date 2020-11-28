Man in custody after woman attacked with sword in Brampton
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Saturday, November 28, 2020 3:23PM EST
Peel police say a woman was attacked with a sword in Brampton Saturday afternoon.
It happened in the area of Centre Street North and Woodward Avenue shortly after 2:30 p.m.
Police say a man wielding a sword assaulted a woman.
Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening, according to police.
The man fled the scene, but police say he was later found a short time later and taken into custody.
Police say the victim and the suspect are known to each other.