

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two people were taken to hospital and one person was taken into custody after a shopper allegedly pulled out a gun at a busy grocery store downtown Friday.

Toronto police were called to a Loblaw’s at Queen and Portland streets sometime before 2 p.m. for a call about a person with a gun.

Police at the scene told CP24 that a fight broke out between two shoppers when one of them accused the other of staring at him.

The one man began to film the behaviour of the other with his phone and that’s when the man being filmed pulled out a gun, police said.

Employees at the store jumped in and helped to subdue the man and take away the gun.

“The cops were here super-fast. I’m just happy everyone worked together on that one,” one store employee who helped subdue the suspect told CP24.

Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Toronto police said one person was taken into custody and a gun was recovered.

Tensions have run high at some grocery stores around the city this week as people shop to stockpile food, cleaning supplies and sanitary products amid fears around the COVID-19 pandemic.