A man in his 20s is dead after he was stabbed multiple times in Etobicoke overnight, Toronto police say.

Insp. Ishmail Musah says officers were called to the corner of Humber College and John Garland boulevards at 11:57 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a stabbing.

They arrived to find a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Paramedics and firefighters attempted to revive him at the scene but were not successful.

He was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Musah said the homicide squad has taken over the investigation.

The victim was not identified.

It’s the 63rd homicide of 2021 in Toronto.