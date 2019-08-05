

Bryann Aguilar , CP24.com





Toronto police are investigating the city's fourth shooting in a day after a man in his 20s was shot in Humber Heights on Monday night.

Emergency crews were called just before 10 p.m. in the area of Scarlett Road and Braeburn Avenue, north of Lawrence Avenue West, for reports of multiple gunshots heard.

When officers arrived, the victim was found in a lobby of an apartment building with one gunshot wound in his forearm, said Toronto police Duty Insp. Stacy Davis.

She said the shooting happened in a parking lot in the area. Police have also located vehicles that have been damaged by the shooting.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said two dark-coloured vehicles were seen fleeing the parking lot.

Davis said they are speaking to the victim and to witnesses in the area.

No suspect information have been released.