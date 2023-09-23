Man in his 30s stabbed in East York, 64-year-old man arrested
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Saturday, September 23, 2023 10:51PM EDT
A stabbing in East York has left one man injured, Toronto police say.
It happened near Donlands Avenue and Plains Road, south of O’Connor Drive, around 10:20 p.m.
Police say two men were reportedly involved in an altercation when one of them got stabbed.
When officers arrived, they located a man in his 30s with non-life-threatening injuries. He has been transported to the hospital, and his condition is unknown.
Police say a 64-year-old man was shortly arrested.