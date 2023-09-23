A stabbing in East York has left one man injured, Toronto police say.

It happened near Donlands Avenue and Plains Road, south of O’Connor Drive, around 10:20 p.m.

Police say two men were reportedly involved in an altercation when one of them got stabbed.

When officers arrived, they located a man in his 30s with non-life-threatening injuries. He has been transported to the hospital, and his condition is unknown.

Police say a 64-year-old man was shortly arrested.