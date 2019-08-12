

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man was taken to hospital in serious condition after being stabbed at a townhouse complex in the Humber Summit area overnight.

Police were called to the area of Duncanwoods Drive and Islington Avenue at around 1:30 a.m., Toronto police said.

Officers located a victim with multiple stab wounds in the complex.

According to reports from the scene, he was stabbed with a box cutter.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported a young man to hospital with serious injuries.

There is no information about possible suspects so far.