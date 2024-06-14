Man in hospital after overnight shooting in east end
Police respond to a shooting call in the area of Victoria Park and St. Clair Avenue Friday June 14, 2024.
Published Friday, June 14, 2024 6:08AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 14, 2024 6:33AM EDT
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting overnight in the city's east end.
It happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the area of Victoria Park and St. Clair Avenue.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported an adult male to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting call.
There was no immediate word about suspects.
Toronto police are asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators.