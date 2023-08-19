Man in hospital following daylight stabbing in Scarborough
Toronto police cruisers are seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Saturday, August 19, 2023 2:35PM EDT
A man has been transported to hospital following a daylight stabbing in Scarborough.
Police say the stabbing occurred at a residence near the intersection of Kingston and Galloway roads shortly before 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
The man’s injuries are non-life-threatening, police said in a tweet.
The suspect has been located and arrested. No further victim information has been released.