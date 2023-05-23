A pedestrian in his 20s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in Vaughan Tuesday evening.

York Regional Police (YRP) say it happened at around 6:10 p.m. near Pine Valley Drive and Major MacKenzie Drive West.

The victim was in the roadway when he was struck, according to police, and two vehicles were involved in the collision.

One vehicle was stopped in a curb lane, police say, but the second vehicle did not stop and hit the man while he was in the road.

Initially, the victim was listed in critical condition, but that’s since been downgraded to serious condition. However, police say he sustained “life-altering injuries” as a result of the crash.

The drivers of the vehicle remained at the scene, and the YRP collision reconstruction team is there investigating the incident.

No one has been taken into custody, according to police, and it will be up to investigators to determine if any charges will be laid.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone who may have captured dashcam footage in the area at the time of the collision to come forward.

Major MacKenzie remains closed from Pine Valley to Islington Avenue while police investigate.