Man in hospital with serious injuries after downtown Toronto stabbing
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Friday, January 6, 2023 3:10PM EST
A man is seriously injured after being stabbed in downtown Toronto on Friday afternoon.
Toronto police say the stabbing occurred in the area of Front Street and Spadina Avenue at around 2:10 p.m.
When officers arrived, they located a male victim with stab wounds. Toronto paramedics say the victim was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been released.