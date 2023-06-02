A man was rushed to hospital after an apparent assault in Scarborough late Thursday night.

Police say that officers were initially dispatched to the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue area at around 11:35 p.m. for a medical call.

Once on scene they located a man on a walkway who appeared to have been assaulted.

He was rushed to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries, police say.

A suspect, meanwhile, was located nearby and taken into custody.

It is not clear what charges, if any, they will face.

Police say that they continue to investigate.