

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Paramedics say that a man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after an assault in North York late Friday night.

It happened at around 11:15 p.m. at a plaza on Wedgewood Drive, which is near Yonge Street and Cummer Avenue.

The man was reportedly on a bicycle at the time of the assault.

Police say that he was located with obvious signs of trauma, though the exact nature of his injuries are not clear.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.