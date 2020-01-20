Man in life-threatening condition after crash on Gardiner Expressway
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Monday, January 20, 2020 10:47AM EST
A male was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following a multi-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway on Monday morning.
It happened in the westbound lanes of the highway near Yonge Street at around 9:40 a.m.
Police say that the westbound Gardiner Expressway is currently closed between the Don Valley Parkway and the Yonge-Bay-York exit.
It is not clear when the highway will reopen.