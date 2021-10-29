A man has life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Scarborough early Friday morning.

Toronto police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Kennedy and Ellesmere roads.

A man, in his 30s, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, according to Toronto paramedics.

An Esso gas station in the area has been closed off for the investigation.

No further information has been released.

Kennedy Road is closed from Ellesmere Road to Jolly Way.

This is a developing news story.