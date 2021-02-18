Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing at house in Moss Park neighbourhood
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share:
Published Thursday, February 18, 2021 12:04PM EST
A man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed inside a home in the city’s Moss Park neighbourhood on Thursday morning.
It happened at an address near Berkeley and Shuter streets at around 8:30 a.m.
Police say that one person was taken into custody in connection with the stabbing at the scene.
No additional suspects are being sought.