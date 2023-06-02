Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing at Kennedy TTC station
Published Friday, June 2, 2023 8:51PM EDT
A man has been critically injured after being stabbed at a TTC station in Scarborough on Friday evening.
Toronto police said the stabbing occurred at Kennedy Station.
When officers arrived, they located a man with serious injuries. He was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Meanwhile, the suspects fled the scene, police said. No descriptions have been released.
The incident halted bus service at the station and subway service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth and Line 3 Scarborough.