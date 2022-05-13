A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing at Main Street Station, Toronto police say.

Emergency crews were called to the TTC Line 2 station located in the area of Main Street and Danforth Avenue just before 7 p.m. Friday for a stabbing.

Police said there were reports that a confrontation occurred in the station.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds.

Toronto paramedics said the victim, a 20-year-old man, was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

The suspect fled the station and was last seen on Danforth Avenue, police said.

No suspect description has been released.