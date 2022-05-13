Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing at Main Street subway station
Share:
Published Friday, May 13, 2022 7:38PM EDT
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing at Main Street Station, Toronto police say.
Emergency crews were called to the TTC Line 2 station located in the area of Main Street and Danforth Avenue just before 7 p.m. Friday for a stabbing.
Police said there were reports that a confrontation occurred in the station.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering from stab wounds.
Toronto paramedics said the victim, a 20-year-old man, was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition.
The suspect fled the station and was last seen on Danforth Avenue, police said.
No suspect description has been released.