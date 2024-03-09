A man in his 20s has been hospitalized following a stabbing in downtown Toronto Saturday afternoon.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to the area of Front Street West and Bay Street at 4:42 p.m. for reports of a man stabbed.

They transported the victim to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Meanwhile, police say they are looking for a Black male suspect in his 30s, five-foot-ten with brown curly hair, wearing a dark jacket.

Police say the suspect was last seen walking south on Bay Street towards Lake Shore Boulevard.