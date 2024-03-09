Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing in downtown Toronto
Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
Published Saturday, March 9, 2024 5:20PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, March 9, 2024 5:59PM EST
A man in his 20s has been hospitalized following a stabbing in downtown Toronto Saturday afternoon.
Toronto police and paramedics were called to the area of Front Street West and Bay Street at 4:42 p.m. for reports of a man stabbed.
They transported the victim to the hospital in life-threatening condition.
Meanwhile, police say they are looking for a Black male suspect in his 30s, five-foot-ten with brown curly hair, wearing a dark jacket.
Police say the suspect was last seen walking south on Bay Street towards Lake Shore Boulevard.