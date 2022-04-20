Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing in Mississauga
Published Wednesday, April 20, 2022 5:26PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 20, 2022 5:34PM EDT
A man has been critically injured after being stabbed in Mississauga Wednesday afternoon.
Peel Regional Police said the stabbing happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the area of Derry Road East and Torbram Road.
When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from multiple stab wounds.
He was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, Peel paramedics said.
Police have released a limited description of the suspect. He was wearing a dark grey jacket, dark pants and black shoes.