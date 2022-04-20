A man has been critically injured after being stabbed in Mississauga Wednesday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said the stabbing happened just after 4:30 p.m. in the area of Derry Road East and Torbram Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, Peel paramedics said.

Police have released a limited description of the suspect. He was wearing a dark grey jacket, dark pants and black shoes.