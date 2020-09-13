A man in his 20s is in life-threatening condition after he was stabbed in downtown Toronto early on Sunday morning.

Toronto police say sometime after midnight they were called to Richmond and Brant Streets, west of Spadina, for a report of a stabbing and possible robbery.

They arrived to find a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was rushed a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Paramedics said the victim was in his 20s.

Police say a man between the ages of 18 and 20, wearing a toque, fled the scene northbound on Spadina Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.