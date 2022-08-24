A man is in serious condition after a crash in Hamilton on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Main Street East and Grant Avenue area just before 1:30 p.m. for a single-vehicle collision.

Hamilton police say a 2010 Kia Soul was travelling east on Main Street when it left the road and struck a fire hydrant and a light pole.

The driver of the vehicle, a 53-year-old man, was believed to have suffered a medical event.

Police and paramedics arrived to find him without vital signs. He was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

Police say he remains in serious but stable condition.

A female occupant was also injured and was treated at the scene, police say.

They add that it is unclear if speed or alcohol contributed to the crash.

Roads in the areas were closed for investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Traffic Safety unit at 905-546-2886.