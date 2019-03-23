

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man in his 50s is in hospital in serious condition after he was slashed during an assault at an apartment building in the city’s west end on Saturday morning.

It happened inside a building near Lansdowne Avenue and Dupont Street at around 5:30 a.m.

Police say that the victim was slashed multiple times but did not sustain any other injuries.

No arrests have been made and no information has been released about potential suspects at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.