A man has serious injuries and another person is in custody after a stabbing in the city’s east end Sunday night.

Just before 8:00 p.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Kingston and Glen Everest roads.

A man was located with stab wounds, police said.

Paramedics said he was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

A suspect was located and is in custody, according to police

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-2222 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.