A 67-year-old man has serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Clarington, Ont. Friday evening.

Durham Regional Police responded to reports of a serious collision involving two vehicles in the area of Energy Drive and Bowmanville Avenue at around 6:45 p.m.

Police said a black Nissan Frontier pickup truck was travelling east on Energy Drive when it crossed the centre line and struck a white Chevrolet Impala heading westbound.

The driver and lone occupant of the pickup truck, a 67-year-old man from Bowmanville, Ont., was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre in life-threatening condition, police said.

As of Saturday morning, police said the man’s condition has been downgraded to serious but stable condition.

The driver and lone occupant of the Chevrolet Impala sustained minor injuries.

The area of the collision was closed for an investigation but has since reopened.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to call 905-579-1520 (toll free 1-888-579-1520) ext. 5217 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).