

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A man was shot during a robbery gone wrong at Bathurst Street and College Street, earlier this morning.

According to police the incident happened at around 3 a.m., and the victim was shot trying to defend himself during a robbery.

Paramedics say he was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non- life threatening condition.

The suspect fled the scene. There is no suspect information, except for that he is male.

Police are investigating and canvassing the area for video. They are also asking anyone with information to contact them.