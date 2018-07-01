

Codi Wilson and Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man who was stabbed in the city’s east end early this morning has died of his injuries in hospital, Toronto police say.

The stabbing occurred near Danforth and Greenwood avenues at around 3:44 a.m.

Two men were fighting in the area when one of the men produced a knife and stabbed the other multiple times, police said.

The victim – a man believed to be in his 20s – was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Toronto police confirmed Sunday afternoon that the victim died of his injuries in hospital.

No arrests have been made in the case but investigators say the suspect is believed to be a white male with a skinny build who is in his 20s. He was wearing all black clothing at the time of the stabbing.