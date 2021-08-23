

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man is in serious condition after he was shot in broad daylight in Toronto’s East York borough on Monday.

Toronto police say they were called to Pape and Cosburn avenues after a man called 911 and said he had been shot.

Toronto paramedics said they arrived at the scene after 11:10 a.m. and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police said they are looking for one suspect and anyone with information should call 54 Division or Crime Stoppers.