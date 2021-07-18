A man was taken to hospital after reportedly being stabbed by a group of attackers on Danforth Avenue overnight.

Police were called to the area of Broadview Avenue and Danforth Avenue around 12:35 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.

A man was reportedly attacked by three people and stabbed in the shoulder, police said.

He was transported to hospital by Toronto Paramedic Services, who said his injuries were minor.

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact them.