

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after a man involved in a single-vehicle collision in Etobicoke was found suffering from what appeared to be life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Officers were first called to Kipling Avenue and Longfield Road early this afternoon after a vehicle reportedly left the highway, struck a fence, and ended up on the lawn of a home in the area.

When paramedics arrived on scene, Const. David Hopkinson said police were informed that the driver, who was found without vital signs, had sustained injuries “more consistent with gunshot wounds than a collision.”

“I am waiting to find out if there are any reports on his condition,” Hopkinson told CP24 in a telephone interview Monday.

“We are not sure if this alleged shooting happened here or if this person was injured someplace else and maybe they were trying to drive to get to help and they crashed.”

Paramedics say the victim, who is believed to be a man in his 40s, was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition. Paramedics could not confirm if the man had in fact been shot.

Hopkinson said officers are currently on scene and the area will be blocked off during the police investigation.

“Officers will look at the scene, they will try to gather evidence, they will speak to people that witnessed it. We will go over all of our calls to see if there were any reports of sound of gunshots or shootings in the area and we will try to backtrack to see where this may have happened,” he said.

“It will take some time to get to the bottom of that... If it turns out to be a homicide then our homicide investigators will take over the case and they will begin the investigation.”