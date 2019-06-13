

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Hamilton police say a 21-year-old man who exited his vehicle after a collision was killed after coming into contact with a live hydro line.

According to police, a Lynden man was involved in a crash near Woodhill Road and Concession 4 Road West on June 9.

Police say the man was not injured in the collision but came into contact with a power line after he got out of his vehicle and was electrocuted.

He was later pronounced dead.

The man’s name has not been released at the request of his family.

“Hamilton Police would like to remind everyone to be extremely cautious near any downed wires. If you see a downed power line, maintain a minimum distance of 10 metres and report it to the local utility service,” Hamilton police said in a news release issued Thursday.

“If you're in a vehicle and an overhead power line comes down on top of the vehicle, stay inside and call 911.”

Anyone with new information about the incident is asked to contact police.