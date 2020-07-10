The 52-year-old man shot and killed at a plaza in Burlington Friday afternoon has been identified by Halton police as Hamilton mobster Pasquale (Pat) Musitano.

At around 1:10 p.m., Halton Regional Police responded to a shooting at 484 Plains Road East.

A short time later, police confirmed that Musitano died of his injuries. Two others were transported to hospital, one of them with serious to critical injuries, police said. The third man had undetermined injuries and it is not yet clear whether he was struck by gunfire.

At least one suspect fled the scene and is currently outstanding.

“I can say we have a vehicle of interest, a grey sedan, seen leaving the scene westbound and we have a male suspect,” Constable Ryan Anderson told reporters at the scene.

No detailed suspect description is available so far.

Anderson said it’s too early to say what led to the killing.

“I can’t speculate on any sort of motive. It’s extremely early right now,” he said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or with surveillance or dashcam footage from the area to contact police.

Plains Road East is currently closed in both directions between King Road and Waterdown Road as police investigate.

“Our investigators are going to be doing an extensive investigation – canvassing the area for cameras, that sort of thing. It requires a large road closure at this point and a large scene for our officers to conduct their investigation,” Anderson said.

“Residents can expect a heavy police presence here for the foreseeable future.”

There is not believed to be any immediate threat to public safety, police said, but people are being asked to avoid the area.