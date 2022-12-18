Toronto police are investigating a murder in downtown Toronto.

Around 12:20 a.m., police were called to 1 University Ave., just north of Front Street.

Toronto paramedics said about 10 minutes earlier they were called to the same address for reports of an assault. Medics transported adult male in life-threatening condition to a trauma centre.

The victim, whose age is not yet known, died at the hospital, Toronto police said.

According to investigators, a number of people have been arrested in connection with this incident and there are no outstanding suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact 416-808-5200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

More to come. This is a developing story.