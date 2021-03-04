A man found without vital signs inside a North York home following a fire early this morning has died, Toronto police say.

The fire broke out at a residence on Mayberry Road, near Sheppard Avenue West and Jane Street, shortly after 4 a.m.

"One of our sergeants was the first on scene and helped two elderly occupants out of the house. Fire (crews) arrived shortly afterwards and started fighting the fire. There was a lot of smoke and some flames coming out of the back of the building," Insp. Michael Williams told CP24 at the scene.

"Once Toronto Fire made entry into the house, they located a male in his 50s in the basement, who was vital signs absent at the time."

The man was rushed to hospital via emergency run but later died.

The cause and origin of the blaze has not yet been determined and the Office of the Fire Marshal will investigate the fatal fire.

"It is still very early on at this point. Toronto Fire is still working on the house... There is still some smoke coming out of it." Wililams said on Thursday morning.

"It sounds like it may have started in the basement at the back of the house... that is something that 31 Division investigative bureau will work in partnership with the fire marshal to make a determination on the origin and what may have started this."

The family who owns the home told CP24 that the victim had lived at the residence for decades.

They added that he was the one who alerted other members of the household to the fire and tried to extinguish the flames himself.

Police have not released the name of the deceased.