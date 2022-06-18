Peel Regional Police’s homicide unit is investigating after a man in his 30s was fatally shot in Mississauga overnight.

Police responded to a shooting at a townhouse complex at Alana Glen and Stargazer drives, near Mavis Road and Eglinton Avenue, shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said a man in his 30s was found with a gunshot wound and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Police said the man lived in one of the units in the townhouse complex.

The suspect fled the area. No description has been released at this time.

Anyone with surveillance video or any information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously. at (416) 222-8477.