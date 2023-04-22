A man has died after being shot Friday night inside a North York bar.

The incident happened inside the Avellino Social Club, which is the Humber Summit area, near Islington Avenue and Millwick Drive, just south of Steeles Avenue West.

Toronto police said they were called the scene just after 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They said that his injuries appear to be life-threatening.

In a tweet posed at 12:14 a.m. Saturday, police said that victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was immediately available.

The homicide squad is now investigating and is appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.