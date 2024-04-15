Toronto police have identified a man who was fatally shot in the city’s Weston neighbourhood late Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened near Lawrence Avenue West and Ralph Street, just east of Weston Road.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 5 p.m. following reports of several gunshots heard in that area.

There, police found a male who had been shot.

The suspect(s) fled the scene.

Despite life-saving measures being attempted, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has now been identified as 32-year-old Toronto resident Mohamud Abdi Duale.

Duale is the city’s 21st murder victim of the year.

Police said that they do not have any suspect information at this point.

They also said that they're unclear on how the suspect(s) fled the area, nor do they know what led to this fatal shooting.

Anyone with information, including anyone who witnesses the shooting or anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage, is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.