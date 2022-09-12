A male is dead following a shooting in Brampton early Monday morning.

It happened at around 5:35 a.m. outside a residence near Veterans and Wanless drive, in the vicinity of Mississauga Road and Sandalwood Parkway.

Police say that officers found the victim inside a vehicle in the driveway of the home. Paramedics attempted to treat the man, however he was ultimately pronounced dead on scene.

While speaking to reporters Monday morning, Peel police said they believe the incident to have been targeted.

“We have no suspects. We don’t even know if it is one suspect or several suspects. But we have cordoned off the area for the homicide bureau and we are going to be looking for any CCTV cameras that people have in this area or dash cam footage of people were driving in the area at around 530 a.m..,” Const. Heather Cannon said. “We are also asking anybody (with information) to come forward and speak with police, who will be here for the remainder of the day, or if they wish to remain anonymous they can call Crime Stoppers.”

Police say that investigators will be canvassing the neighbourhood throughout the day as part of the early stages of the investigation.