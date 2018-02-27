

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 35-year-old Toronto man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly mishandled a pistol tucked into his waistband in the Entertainment District early Monday morning and shot himself in the leg.

At 2:51 a.m. on Monday morning, Toronto police officers working a paid duty assignment in the area of Adelaide and Portland streets.

They heard a single gunshot coming from Portland Street.

When they moved there to investigate, they allegedly found a male with a firearm at his feet, suffering from a gunshot wound through his right leg.

Investigators allege the man mishandled the gun, which went off, striking his leg.

He was rushed to hospital where he remains. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police seized a .45 calibre handgun and nine rounds of ammunition at the scene.

Police identified the suspect as Bruno Ndaye.

He was charged with nine offences including discharging a firearm being reckless, possession of firearm obtained by crime and possession of prohibited or restricted weapon.