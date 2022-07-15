A man who was operating an electric scooter is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto on Friday evening, police say.

It happened near University Avenue and Elm Street at around 6:30 p.m.

Police say a man was riding his scooter east on Elm Street when a driver of a 2018 Mini Cooper was travelling southbound on University Avenue and struck the scooter.

The 27-year-old man on the scooter was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The 55-year-old female driver of the Mini Cooper remained at the scene.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage of the area or incident is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).