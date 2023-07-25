A man was pronounced dead after being found with gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle in Moss Park on Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred just before 12:15 p.m. outisde a high-rise apartment buidling near Shuter and Sherbourne streets.

Police say that officers were in the area when they were approached by a citizen who alerted them to the sound of gunshots coming from a nearby parking lot.

They attended the scene, where they located the victim unresponsive inside a vehicle.

Police say that they have since taken statements from a number of individuals, which have led them to believe that the shooting was not random and that the victim knew the shooter or shooters.

So far no suspect descriptions have been released.

“We believe the suspects were at the very least acquaintances (of the victim),” Insp. Peter Webbey told reporters at the scene. “We have nothing to show it’s a random shooting at this time.”

Webbey told reporters that police do not believe the victim was the registered owner of the vehicle that he was found inside.

He said that officers are currently canvassing the surrounding neighbourhood for video footage.

Forensics officers are also scouring the scene for evidence, he said.

“We are still very early in the investigation. We do not have any suspect information. We are asking for the public’s help, anybody with any kind of cameras whether on their homes, their car or cellphone video please contact Toronto police 51 Division,” Webbey said.